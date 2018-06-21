The Aronson Cello Festival, named in honor of the legendary Eastern European-American cellist Lev Aronson, will host its sixth annual festival, this time honoring women breaking barriers in the classical music industry.

This year's event, which runs from June 24-30, will host all women cellists and musicians, including the first woman to graduate from Julliard's conducting program and be appointed conductor of a major symphony orchestra.

The festival is extending open invitations to all students, teachers of cello and music-lovers; attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Southern Methodist University's school of Arts, where Aronson taught for many years.

The week-long festival will feature a series of concerts with first-class performers, master classes and presentations honoring Aronson. There will also be a panel featuring women-trailblazers in the industry, a series of short films about Aronson and a discussion with Frances Brent, the author of 'The Lost Cellos of Lev Aronson'.

Cellists are coming to Dallas from across the country to remember and continue the teachings of Lev Aronson, a cellist who survived concentration camps during World War II and later became the principal cellist in the Dallas Symphony.

Tickets to the event, and more information, are available online, ranging from complimentary to $250.