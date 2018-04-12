A member of the University of North Texas Class of 2018 will graduate in May at the age of 77. (Published 4 hours ago)

College graduation season arrives in just a month, and a member of the University of North Texas Class of 2018 may walk across the stage taller and prouder than the rest.

Betty Sue Davis Wright will graduate in May at the age of 77.

It took her 59 years, but Betty will finally get her college degree.

'It's a slam dunk, She told me this morning, she has a 96 average in this last class AND 40 extra credit points already on the books, so I feel preeeeetty confident she’s walking that stage!" Pam Wright, Betty's daughter, wrote in an email to NBC 5.



Pam said her mom started college after she graduated from high school in 1958, but two daughters came along and her priorities shifted.

"She was going back every 10 years or so," Pam wrote. "Life would get in the way and she’d have to quit again, but every 10 years or so BACK SHE WENT!!"

Through the years, Betty took classes at Brookhaven and Richland Colleges in the Dallas County Community College District, The University of Texas at Austin, The University of Texas at Dallas and the The University of North Texas.

The years and the course credits culminate on Friday, May 11, when Betty will graduate from UNT with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Integrative Studies with a Minor in Music.

Pam, the Special Events Manager at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, sent a Save the Date notice to family and friends this week with pictures of Betty through the years from 1958 - 2018.

In the announcement she wrote, "Celebrating a 59-year journey that began in January 1959 at The University of Texas at Austin as a music major, Betty achieves a lifelong dream."

"I couldn't be more proud of her and for her," Pam said. I've told her what I tell my bike racing buddies 'dreams don’t work unless you do' and she sure did."

