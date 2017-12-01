Six Injured in Major Crash Along Mountain Creek Parkway

Six people were hospitalized after a major crash in Dallas along Mountain Creek Parkway north of the DFW National Cemetery Friday afternoon.

Texas Sky Ranger arrived over the scene just before 2 p.m., about a half hour after the crash was reported, and spotted firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue working to stabilize a number of patients.



DFR later said the crash involved two vehicles, one driven by a husband and wife and the other with five teens. DFR said the damage to each vehicle was such that one person had to be extricated from each vehicle.



Six ambulances were called to transport each of the teens and the man's wife. The conditions of those injured is not yet known.



The crash took place near the Mountain Creek intersection with S. Merrifield Road and is still under investigation.



Both directions of Mountain Creek were closed while the injured were treated and the scene investigated.

