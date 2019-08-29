Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor will both be getting new attractions for the 2020 season, the park revealed Thursday morning.

"Aquaman Power Wave" will replace the now defunct "Aquaman" ride near the park's entrance.

The new water coaster will launch riders back-and-forth along a 700-foot track and up two 15-story towers, before taking one final plunge into a pool of water -- soaking everyone on board.

Six Flags says it is the first ride of its kind in North America.

Hurricane Harbor will receive a new water slide complex called "Banzai Pipeline" that will feature three tube slides.

The water park says guests will be able to ride by themselves or in tandem with friends.

Six Flags Over Texas also announced Thursday that it will now operate year-round, no longer closing from early January to March.