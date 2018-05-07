Six Flags Drive Closed, Causing Delays for Interstate 30, Texas 360 in Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Six Flags Drive Closed, Causing Delays for Interstate 30, Texas 360 in Arlington

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Arlington Police Department

    An overturned tractor-trailer lost its load in Arlington, causing major traffic troubles Monday afternoon for drivers exiting Interstate 30.

    The exit ramp, which becomes Six Flags Drive east of Texas 360, is closed in both directions, due to the overturned truck and a load of hundreds of spilled pipe.

    The debris is forcing drivers exiting off Texas Highway 360 or entering Interstate 30 to find alternate routes.

    The accident is not expected to be cleared until after 4:30 p.m., according to Arlington police.

    No injuries were reported.

      

