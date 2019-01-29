Sister of Man Killed in Houston Police Gun Fight Speaks Out

Upon learning of her brother's death in a shootout Monday that also injured five Houston police officers, Elizabeth Ferrari drove from her home in the Dallas area to the neighborhood where the shooting happened. (Published 2 hours ago)

Upon learning of her brother's death in a shootout Monday that also injured five Houston police officers, Elizabeth Ferrari drove from her home in the Dallas area to the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

"It’s a very tough situation," Ferrari said. "I do not know any details other than I came here hoping it was incorrect."

Tuesday, Houston police chief Art Acevedo identified Ferrari's brother, Dennis Tuttle, and Rhogena Nicholas as the two people shot and killed by officers Monday afternoon after a gun battle broke out when narcotics officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a suspected drug house in southeast Houston.

Acevedo said Houston police believed black tar heroin was being sold out of the house in the 7800 block of Harding Street.

Raw: Update on Shooting That Injured 5 Officers

Four police officers remain hospitalized Tuesday after being wounded in a gun battle at a southeast Houston home where drugs were allegedly being sold, according to Houston's police chief. Officials from the hospital and police department gave the public an update Tuesday morning on the officers' injuries and thanked first responders. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019)

The last time Ferrari spoke to Tuttle, who she said was a Navy veteran, was last week.

"Telling me he loved me and was proud of me and I just shared with him that I loved him," she said. "It was a good conversation."

She said Tuttle was released from the Navy with an honorable discharge due to medical reasons and that he had "debilitating injuries" for years.

Ferrari told NBC 5 she did not know much about Nicholas, her brother's wife.