Siren Test in Fort Worth Delayed Due to 4th of July Holiday

The city of Fort Worth has delayed the monthly outdoor warning system siren test due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Typically the warning system sounds at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month for 90 seconds.



Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the 90 second drill will be delayed until next Wednesday, July 11.

The remaining Wednesdays of the month, the sirens will sound for 15 seconds only.

As a reminder, the outdoor warning system can be activated for a tornado warning that has been issued by the National Weather Service, the report of a tornado by a qualified spotter, hail larger than one inch in diameter, 60 mile per hour or stronger winds, a state or national emergency, or other incidents determined by an Emergency Management duty officer.