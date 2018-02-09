Sinkhole Reveals Cave Under Central Texas Street - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Sinkhole Reveals Cave Under Central Texas Street

Published at 1:33 PM CST on Feb 9, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    United States     		0000
    2
    Afghanistan     		0000
    3
    Albania    		0000
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sinkhole Reveals Cave Under Central Texas Street
    Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District

    What started as a sinkhole discovered on a street in a Central Texas neighborhood -- ended up with a deeper discovery.

    Workers with the Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District responded to a reported water outage Thursday in a neighborhood near Round Rock in Williamson County and discovered a sinkhole with a cave lying beneath the roadway. 

    County officials described the cave as a karst feature, which is formed when rocks dissolve over time. The cave is reported to be 22 feet deep, according to KXAN.

    Crews have covered the hole to prevent people from exploring the cave. The roadway is expected to be closed for several weeks. Williamson County officials said they are working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to determine the next step in making repairs.

    Blind Dog Has Own Seeing-Eye Dog

    [DFW] Blind Dog Has Own Seeing-Eye Dog

    At the Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue you'll find a seeing eye dog named Milo. Milo however does not assist humans, rather his sister Sarah who has been blind since birth.
     

    (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices