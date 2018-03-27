Sinkhole Possibly Forming Under Busy Greenville Street

Rain and aging infrastructure is causing sewer lines to collapse along Wesley Street, city officials said Tuesday. (Published 35 minutes ago)

A North Texas town is trying to prevent a sinkhole.

Fourteen inches of rain in February is causing a major problem in the city of Greenville.

Extra water caused 40 feet of sewer lines to collapse, and now there are concerns a sinkhole could open up.

It’s happening off of one of Greenville's busiest roads, Wesley Street near Robin Road.

Unarmed Houston Man Fatally Shot During Police Confrontation

Dashcam video released Monday shows a deadly confrontation between a Texas deputy and an unarmed man. The video shows Houston resident Danny Thomas, unarmed, walking toward Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Cameron Brewer just before Brewer opened fire. Thomas' sister say he has been struggling with a recent family tragedy — his wife stands accused of drowning their two children. (Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018)

The issue is so urgent, city officials called an emergency meeting on Tuesday night.

During the meeting, Interim City Manager Summer Spurlock, said the city realized there was a problem after several sewage back-up’s were reported.

Spurlock said cameras were used to determine pipes are collapsing.

She said it’s in part because of aging infrastructure, The ceramic pipes are about 50 years old.

She also said it’s because of all the rain received lately that’s washing away soil and rock which she said indicates a sink hole may be forming.

"With the upcoming rain that has been forecasted, they fear that once that, since that line has collapsed in those sections, that the rain will cause that dirt to swell, and it will swell to further block that line,” Spurlock said.

The city council approved a plan to build a new sewer line and fill in the old one along with any cavities.

Repairs will begin as soon as possible and should last about two months.