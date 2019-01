Crews are investigating after a sinkhole opened up Monday afternoon at an Euless Apartment complex, swallowing part of a pickup, Monday, January 28, 2019.

Crews are investigating after a sinkhole opened up Monday afternoon at an Euless apartment complex, swallowing part of a pickup.

This is going on in the 1000 block of Fuller Wiser Road in Euless.

Photos show the front passenger part of a white Chevrolet Silverado inside the sinkhole.

Crews are now on scene working to repair the sinkhole. Right now it's unknown what caused the sinkhole to form.

A portion of the road inside the apartment complex is closed while crews work to make those repairs.