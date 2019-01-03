Sinkhole Opens Up Near Fort Worth Cultural District

People are being asked to avoid an intersection near a popular entertainment area in Fort Worth after a large sinkhole opened up Thursday morning.

The sinkhole appeared on Carroll Street immediately north of the W. 7th intersection and near the city's bustling Cultural District just before 9 a.m. The immediate area is home to Montgomery Plaza, a popular entertainment and residential development west of downtown.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Thursday afternoon the driver of a Lexus ended up in the sinkhole and had to be towed away.

Carroll Street has been closed between W. 7th and W. 6th streets. Traffic on westbound W. 7th has been reduced to one lane, though drivers are being allowed through the intersection. Eastbound traffic on W. 7th is not affected.

Fort Worth police reported a water main break on the 700 block of Carroll Street earlier in the morning, a block away from the sinkhole, but so far that's not been confirmed to be the cause of the collapse.

Officials have not said when they expect repairs to be complete, but a contractor believes repairs may not begin until Monday. Meanwhile, officials are asking people to avoid the area until repairs are complete.

NBC 5's Noelle Walker contributed to this report.