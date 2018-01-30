A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 79-year-old man from Cleburne.
Police said William Wetmore was last seen 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Walls Drive. He was driving a silver 2003 Buick Le Sabre with a Texas license plate CM1B139.
Authorities said his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety. Wetmore has a cognitive impairment, according to police.
Wetmore is 6'01", weighs 180 pounds, has gray and balding hair, green eyes, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a pale blue and plaid shirt with jeans.
Anyone with information that can help police safely locate Wetmore is asked to call 817-645-0972.