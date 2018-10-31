Silver Alert for Missing 74-Year-Old Man in Ellis County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert for Missing 74-Year-Old Man in Ellis County

Published 2 hours ago

    A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday in Ellis County for a missing 74-year-old man who's been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, deputies say.

    The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is searching for Harold Aubrey Norcross, who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. in Forreston, Texas. He was seen driving a red, 2014 Ford F-150 with Texas license plates LCF0565 in the 500 block of Main Street.

    Deputies said they believe Norcross' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

    Anyone with information that can help locate Norcross is asked to contact deputies at 972-937-6060.

    Forreston is about 10 miles south of Waxahachie.

