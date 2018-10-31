A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday in Ellis County for a missing 74-year-old man who's been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, deputies say.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is searching for Harold Aubrey Norcross, who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. in Forreston, Texas. He was seen driving a red, 2014 Ford F-150 with Texas license plates LCF0565 in the 500 block of Main Street.

Deputies said they believe Norcross' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information that can help locate Norcross is asked to contact deputies at 972-937-6060.

Forreston is about 10 miles south of Waxahachie.