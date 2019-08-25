Silver Alert Issued for Waxahachie Man

Waxahachie police need the public's help finding a missing man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Police say 65-year-old Randall Scott Prutzman was last seen at 10 p.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of Wildflower Drive. He was last seen driving a white 2003 Saturn Ion with Texas license plate 27002DV.

Prutzman stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 210 lbs. He has red hair, hazel eyes and wears rectangular bifocal glasses.

He has tattoo that says "Randy" on his right forearm and a naval symbol on his upper right arm.

Footage Shows Mom's Pleas as Baby is Rescued From Hot Car

Police released footage of a mother who said she accidentally left her 5-month-old in a car for half an hour in a Goodyear, Arizona, parking lot when she, her sister and other daughter went into the store. Officers are heard on camera saying it was about 99 degrees outside. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

Police believe Prutzman's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information about Prutzman, please call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.