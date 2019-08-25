Silver Alert Issued for Waxahachie Man - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert Issued for Waxahachie Man

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Waxahachie police need the public's help finding a missing man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

    Police say 65-year-old Randall Scott Prutzman was last seen at 10 p.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of Wildflower Drive. He was last seen driving a white 2003 Saturn Ion with Texas license plate 27002DV.

    Prutzman stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 210 lbs. He has red hair, hazel eyes and wears rectangular bifocal glasses.

    He has tattoo that says "Randy" on his right forearm and a naval symbol on his upper right arm.

    Police believe Prutzman's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

    If you have any information about Prutzman, please call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

