Silver Alert Issued for North Richland Hills Man

    Texas Silver Alert Network

    A Silver Alert has been issued in hopes of locating a North Richland Hills man missing since 4 p.m. Sunday.

    The North Richland Hills Police Department is looking for John Lewis Smith, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He was last seen in North Richland Hills Sunday afternoon driving a White 2012 Honda Accord with Texas license plate JHC 3248.

    Smith, 74, is described as being six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes. He was last wearing a black shirt and black and white checkered pants.

    If you have any information on Smith's whereabouts, call North Richland Hills police at 817-281-1000.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)
