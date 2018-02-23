Silver Alert Issued for Missing North Richland Hills Man, 84 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Silver Alert Issued for Missing North Richland Hills Man, 84

Published at 4:21 PM CST on Feb 23, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13141138
    2
    Germany    		138728
    3
    Canada    		118928
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Silver Alert Issued for Missing North Richland Hills Man, 84
    NBC 5 News
    James Booth, inset, was last seen driving his 2017 white Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate JHC 2212.

    North Richland Hills police have activated a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man missing since Wednesday.

    Police said James Booth never showed up for an appointment and was last seen in the area of Mid Cities Boulevard and Ice House Drive at about 9 a.m.

    Booth was last seen wearing a dark green sweater over a beige sweater and is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

    He was driving a 2017 white Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate JHC 2212.

    Booth's family said he may be in the early stages of Alzheimer's or dementia and did not have his phone with him.

    Anyone with information about Booth or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the North Richland Hills Police Department at 817-281-1000.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices