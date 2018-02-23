Silver Alert Issued for Missing North Richland Hills Man, 84

James Booth, inset, was last seen driving his 2017 white Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate JHC 2212.

North Richland Hills police have activated a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man missing since Wednesday.

Police said James Booth never showed up for an appointment and was last seen in the area of Mid Cities Boulevard and Ice House Drive at about 9 a.m.

Booth was last seen wearing a dark green sweater over a beige sweater and is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a 2017 white Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate JHC 2212.

Booth's family said he may be in the early stages of Alzheimer's or dementia and did not have his phone with him.

Anyone with information about Booth or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the North Richland Hills Police Department at 817-281-1000.

