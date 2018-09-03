Sign of Progress in Irving Toyota Music Factory Feud

Three Irving City Council Members have forced a vote this week on $44 million from the city to the Toyota Music Factory developer. The city payment has been blocked amid lawsuits and a District Attorney investigation. (Published 27 minutes ago)

There’s a sign of progress in simmering feuds over Irving’s Toyota Music Factory project on Highway 114 in Las Colinas.

Three Irving City Council Members have forced a vote this week on $44 million from the city to the developer. The city payment has been blocked amid lawsuits and a District Attorney investigation.

The Council Members, Dennis Webb, John Danish and Phil Riddle did not return messages Monday.

City participation in the project was first approved by Irving voters in 2007 and there has been controversy ever since. A Live Nation concert pavilion at the development opened in September 2017 and other sections have been added to the collection of restaurants and entertainment venues since then. Some portions of the development are still clearly under construction.

Despite rain on Labor Day, movie goers were visiting the Alamo Draft House movie theater at the Music Factory.

“I think it’s great, a great place to hang out, go watch a show, go watch a movie,” visitor John Gee said. “I think that for the longest time, Irving has been lacking something like this.”

The developer of the current $190 million project is the Ark Group, based in North Carolina. President Noah Lazes did not return a message Monday. In the past he has said accusations about the project are unfounded and the city money should be paid.

“This has evolved into a big mess. It’s a legal mess,” said Irving Activist Anthony Bond.

Working with a group called ‘Concerned Citizens for Fairness,’ Bond said he has collected hundreds of signatures on a petition asking the Irving City Council to delay the $44 million payment until the project is entirely completed and accusations are resolved.

“It don’t seem fair to allocate this $44 million with all these outstanding lawsuits that could potentially even harm our city even further,” Bond said.

A large portion of the project called “Big Beat Dallas” initially opened in March but closed in May. Big Beat Dallas operator Billy Bob Barnett, for whom the Fort Worth honky-tonk is named, said Ark cheated him on promised parking and the size of an outdoor patio. On Monday, Barnett said he wants to return to the project but that he has been evicted and a portion of his space has been leased to another operator.

A July letter to the City of Irving from the office of District Attorney Faith Johnson confirmed an investigation of possible fraud in granting certificates of occupancy for the project by the city. Critics have claimed portions of the project that received certification were not actually completed at the time.

Some sub-contractors have claimed they were not paid for their work on the project.

Bond also said the project is not what Irving voters were told it would be.

“We voted for a Music Factory, an entertainment center, that’s affordable for the citizens of Irving. This is not it,” he said.

The meeting is at 7pm on Thursday evening at Irving City Hall.