Showers and Storms Possible for Tuesday and Wednesday
Weather Connection

Showers and Storms Possible for Tuesday and Wednesday

By NBC 5 Staff

Published at 10:35 PM CST on Feb 26, 2018

Just when North Texas was getting reacquainted with sunshine, there are showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some of the storms Tuesday may become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail up to a quarter-inch in the strongest storms.

Storms on Wednesday may again become severe, especially east of Dallas.

Total rainfall is expected between a half-inch to one inch in most areas.

This will not be similar to last week's rain, which caused icy conditions west of DFW, was accompanied by tornadoes south of DFW and led to flooding conditions in many parts of North Texas.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

