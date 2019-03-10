Showers and Storms Dampen the Start of Spring Break Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Showers and Storms Dampen the Start of Spring Break Week

Some places in North Texas could pick up 2-3 inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday

By Brian James

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    As Spring Break gets underway for many school districts across North Texas, Mother Nature is putting a damper on those plans in the form of three days with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. It certainly won't be raining all day for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but the frequency of rain will make for less-than-ideal conditions to be outside.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Over the next three days, some spots in North Texas could pick up 2-3 inches of rain. Although widespread severe weather is not anticipated, there will be the chance for some stronger storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Strong wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats.

    Once we get to Wednesday afternoon, all the rain chances will be east of the area. We will be dry for the rest of Spring Break. Unfortunately, we will also be on the cool side with highs in the 50s to lower 60s into next weekend.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

