What to Know This weekend is the 41st running of the Cowtown, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud sponsors.

Over the past decade, proceeds have made possible the donation of more than 27,000 pairs of running shoes.

More than $1.5 million has been raised toward programs helping North Texas children begin a healthy lifestyle.

More than 25,000 runners will participate in the 41st running of the Cowtown this weekend. While Sunday is perfect for a marathon, weather may impact the races on Saturday.

There will be some showers and thunderstorms moving through Fort Worth early Saturday about the time the Cowtown races will be getting underway.

The showers and storms could delay the start of the races at 7 a.m., but the rain will move quickly to the east. Dry weather should be in place by 9 a.m. with a return of sunshine. Winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph through the morning.

Sunday morning's weather will be nice for the marathon and ultra marathon races. Temperatures at 7 a.m. will be in the mid 30s with a northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph. The temperature will climb through the 40s and 50s through the morning.

Race organizers say the races will go on rain or shine, but safety is paramount, severe weather, including lighting could delay the races. Participants are urged to monitor social media for NBC 5, the Cowtown and their marathon website.

The Cowtown 2019

Discussing The Cowtown Marathon with Executive Director for The Cowtown, Heidi Swartz. The three day event happens February 22-24, 2019 at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. To learn more, visit www.cowtownmarathon.org (Published Monday, Feb. 11, 2019)

The Cowtown Health and Fitness Expo will not be affected by the weather, more than 100 vendors will be inside the Will Rogers Memorial Center and it's free to the public.

If you're interested in running this weekend, you can still register for the weekend races.

Saturday:

6 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cowtown Health & Fitness Expo

7 a.m. - 10K

8:30 a.m. - Adults 5K

9:30 a.m. - Kids 5K

Sunday:

7 a.m. - Marathon (26.2 miles), Half Marathon (13.1 miles), Ultra Marathon (~31 miles)