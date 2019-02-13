Show Your Girlfriends Some Love This 'Galentine's Day' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Show Your Girlfriends Some Love This 'Galentine's Day'

By Courtney Gilmore

Published Feb 13, 2019 at 5:38 AM | Updated 2 hours ago

    Move over Valentine’s Day, there is another holiday showing the ladies some love. Wednesday is "Galentine’s Day," the unofficial holiday celebrating the your favorite gal-pals. It was inspired by the NBC show "Parks and Recreation." (Published 2 hours ago)

    Move over Valentine’s Day, there is another holiday showing the ladies some love. Wednesday is "Galentine’s Day," the unofficial holiday celebrating the your favorite gal-pals. It was inspired by the NBC show "Parks and Recreation."

    Whether you and your girlfriends want to indulge in a fancy dinner, have a night out at movies, or a walk in the Botanical Gardens there is something for every group of ladies.

    Dwell Coffee and Biscuits in Fort Worth is offering $1 Sprinkle biscuits and mimosas.

    "It was my wife’s idea to celebrate Galentine’s Day," said owner Jeff Bannon.

