Shots Fired in Two-City Chase: Police

A man fired a gun at officers and led them on a chase through two Tarrant County cities late Saturday afternoon, police say.

The White Settlement Police Department was investigating two separate disturbance calls, when Fort Worth police received a similar notification, Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said.

Officers from White Settlement located the suspect's car and tried to pull him over, however the driver fled. The pursuit went into Fort Worth city limits, before winding back into White Settlement.

At two separate points during the chase, the suspect fired shots at police officers, resulting in minor injuries to one, according to Pollozani.

The driver of the vehicle was ultimately shot multiple times by Fort Worth officers and finally slowed down by spike strips in White Settlement.

The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.