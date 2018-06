Two people were detained in connection with a shooting at a rooftop pool party at a downtown Dallas hotel Sunday night, police say.

According to police, the shooting was reported at the Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown hotel.

Preliminary information indicated there were no reports of injuries, said Debra Webb, a Dallas police spokeswoman.



No further information was released.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.