A homeowner fired multiple shots at a prowler who kicked in their front window, police say.

The Euless Police Department responded to the call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the 600 block of Dickey Dr.

The homeowner chased the suspect onto Creekside Dr.

One of the shots went into a neighbor’s house on Hilton Dr. with two kids and two adults inside. There were no reported injuries.

Multiple people were interviewed at the scene. More information will be released Monday morning after interviews are complete, police say.

