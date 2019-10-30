Officer Urbano Rodriguez is in critical, but stable, condition at Medical City Denton after he was shot during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. Antwon Pinkston and Michele Stacey are in the Denton County Jail in connection with the shooting, according to Denton County Sheriff's Office. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019)

Denton Officer Shot in Head, Leg is Recovering; Two in Custody

A Denton police officer shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning remains in critical but stable condition Wednesday and is showing signs of improvement, according to Chief of Police Frank Dixon.

Urbano Rodriguez Jr., a five-year veteran of the Denton Police Department, was shot twice, once in the head and once in the leg, during a traffic stop on West University Drive a few minutes after midnight Tuesday.

Dixon said after Rodriguez underwent surgery Tuesday that his recovery chances were "favorable." On Wednesday morning, Dixon tweeted that Rodriguez is continuing to fight and that they were, "encouraged this morning by signs of responsiveness from Officer Rodriguez."

The shooting happened after Rodriguez confronted two people in a car about smelling marijuana, according to court documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Officer Confronted Suspects About Marijuana: Affidavit

Court documents obtained by our media partners The Dallas Morning News show that a Denton police officer was confronting two people about selling marijuana early Tuesday morning, when he was shot. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019)

Antwon Pinkston and Michele Stacey were booked into the Denton County Jail in connection with the shooting. They were both shot in the arm when a back-up officer returned fire, said Dixon.

Pinkston is charged with attempted capital murder and is held on a $5 million bond. Stacey is jailed only on a probation violation but more charges are possible, police said.

Antwon Pinkston, left, and Michele Stacey, right.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Both suspects were briefly treated for superficial wounds and transferred to the Denton County Jail.

"We know him as being a very tough officer but compassionate," Dixon said. "He's a fighter but he truly cares about our community."

The Denton Police Department says the 100 Club of Denton will coordinate all donations for Officer Rodriguez and his family. Click here for the club's website.