Shootout Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Dallas

One person was killed and another injured in a shootout Friday night in Far North Dallas.

One person was killed and another injured in a shootout Friday night in Far North Dallas.

In a news release, police were called about 8:40 p.m. to the intersection of Rosemeade Parkway and Midway Road, where shots rang out when a fight escalated between two groups of people.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said. Another man who was shot was treated and released from a hospital.

The identities of

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

Anyone with information for police is asked to call Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or send her an email by clicking here.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment: 214-373-8477.