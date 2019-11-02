Shootout Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Shootout Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Dallas

Published 11 minutes ago

    One person was killed and another injured in a shootout Friday night in Far North Dallas.

    In a news release, police were called about 8:40 p.m. to the intersection of Rosemeade Parkway and Midway Road, where shots rang out when a fight escalated between two groups of people.

    One person was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said. Another man who was shot was treated and released from a hospital.

    Anyone with information for police is asked to call Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or send her an email by clicking here.

    Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment: 214-373-8477.

