Shooting on DART Train Leaves 1 Injured, Riders Delayed

A shooting victim has been hospitalized following a shooting on a DART train in downtown Dallas Friday morning, authorities said.

The possible suspect was being questioned, DART tweeted. The train is at Bryan and Pearl streets.

No other information was available.

A rider alert from DART said the Green Line, Orange Line, Red and Blue Line will be delayed.

Green Line passengers will need to look for shuttle buses at Victory and Deep Ellum to service downtown Dallas, the rider alert said.

Orange Line passengers will be delayed and need to look for shuttle buses at Victory to service downtown Dallas and board Red Line at Mockingbird to continue towards Parker Road, the rider alert said.

Red and Blue line passengers will be delayed and need to look for shuttle buses at Union and Mockingbird stations to service downtown Dallas, the rider alert said.