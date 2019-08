Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Concerto Lane just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said they found one person hurt at the scene. They were transported to nearby Methodist Hospital.

Police are currently looking for a suspect, but so far no arrest