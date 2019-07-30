A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a shooting at an upscale hotel in Uptown Dallas, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a shooting at an upscale hotel in Uptown Dallas, police say.

According to police, officers were responding late Monday night to reports of an altercation between a husband and wife in their room at Hotel Zaza, located in the 2300 block of Leonard Street. While on their way to the hotel, officers learned the incident had escalated into a shooting, police said.

Investigators say officers found the wife deceased in her room. Officers described the husband as being in physical distress and needing medical attention.

Video taken outside the hotel showed police and paramedics loading the man on a gurney and into an ambulance. He was hospitalized at Baylor Medical Center.

Shooter, 6-Year-Old Victim Among 4 Dead in Calif. Garlic Festival Shooting

Four people were killed, including one suspect, and at least 12 others were shot at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California. (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)

No further details were immediately available.

It's unclear whether charges are being filed.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.