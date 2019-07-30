Shooting at Uptown Hotel Leaves Woman Dead, Man Hospitalized - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Shooting at Uptown Hotel Leaves Woman Dead, Man Hospitalized

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: Deadly Shooting at Uptown Dallas Hotel

    A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a shooting at an upscale hotel in Uptown Dallas, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a shooting at an upscale hotel in Uptown Dallas, police say.

    According to police, officers were responding late Monday night to reports of an altercation between a husband and wife in their room at Hotel Zaza, located in the 2300 block of Leonard Street. While on their way to the hotel, officers learned the incident had escalated into a shooting, police said.

    Investigators say officers found the wife deceased in her room. Officers described the husband as being in physical distress and needing medical attention.

    Video taken outside the hotel showed police and paramedics loading the man on a gurney and into an ambulance. He was hospitalized at Baylor Medical Center.

    Shooter, 6-Year-Old Victim Among 4 Dead in Calif. Garlic Festival Shooting

    [NATL] Shooter, 6-Year-Old Victim Among 4 Dead in Calif. Garlic Festival Shooting

    Four people were killed, including one suspect, and at least 12 others were shot at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

    (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)

    No further details were immediately available.

    It's unclear whether charges are being filed.

    Check back for the latest on this developing story.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices