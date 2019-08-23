Man Hit by DART Train

Breaking news from NBC 5. Dallas Fire Rescue crews are currently working to rescue a person who was hit by a DART train after being shot, Friday, August 23, 2019.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are currently working to rescue a person who was hit by a DART train.

This is going on near the intersection of South Ledbetter and Lancaster Road.

The person's condition is unknown at this time.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Dallas police initially told us that the man had been shot, but later corrected that statement saying "The suspect was randomly firing a weapon but no one was shot." At this time, it's unclear if the "suspect" is the man that was hit by the DART train, or a different person.

