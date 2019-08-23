Man Hit by DART Train - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Hit by DART Train

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Breaking news from NBC 5. Dallas Fire Rescue crews are currently working to rescue a person who was hit by a DART train after being shot, Friday, August 23, 2019.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are currently working to rescue a person who was hit by a DART train.

    This is going on near the intersection of South Ledbetter and Lancaster Road.

    The person's condition is unknown at this time.

    EDITOR'S NOTE: Dallas police initially told us that the man had been shot, but later corrected that statement saying "The suspect was randomly firing a weapon but no one was shot." At this time, it's unclear if the "suspect" is the man that was hit by the DART train, or a different person.  

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

