Dallas police are responding to a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon at an industrial park northwest of downtown.

Texas SkyRanger is over the scene at 5151 Mercantile Row, Showtech Productions. The location is near the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Irving Boulevard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirms two people were transported from the scene with unspecified injuries.

A number of officers could be seen investigating an area surrounded by police tape. Inside the cordoned-off area, what appeared to be blood was seen on the pavement.

A car at the scene was damaged with broken glass on the ground.

What prompted the shooting has not yet been confirmed.

