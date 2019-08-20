Two people were hurt in a shooting at a Euless apartment complex that prompted a short-term lock-out of a nearby elementary school Tuesday.

Lt. Brenda Alvarado, with the Euless Police Department, confirmed two people had been injured but wasn't aware of a motive for the shooting. Alvarado added that not much was yet known and that the investigation was ongoing.

From Texas SkyRanger a white sedan was seen stopped in the parking lot of the Woodchase Apartments on the 100 block of East Ash Lane. Several bullet holes were visible in the driver's side window.

Euless police investigate a shooting on Aug. 20, 2019.

A second scene at the apartment complex involved a blue Honda parked in the parking lot. That car was also surrounded by crime scene tape and several evidence markers were visible on the ground.

A blue pickup truck was also being investigated at the scene.

Lakewood Elementary, about 1.5 miles to the west on West Ash Lane, was put on lock out for a short time while the report was investigated. By 2:45 p.m., the lock out had been lifted.

