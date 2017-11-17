Lt. Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Department gives an update on an officer-involved shooting, Nov. 17, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

An Arlington police officer shot a man who hit him with a car while trying to elude police in a stolen vehicle Friday morning.

Arlington police said they were called to investigate three suspicious people outside the Baymont Inn at about 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the car had been reported stolen in Dallas.

Officers ordered a man and woman inside the car to exit, but they refused. After officers pulled the female passenger from the vehicle, the driver began to try to pull away and hit both officers with the vehicle, knocking one to the ground.



With the car still reversing, the officer who had been knocked to the ground then shot the driver, police said.

Officer Involved Shooting at Hotel

An Arlington police officer shot a man who hit him with a car while trying to elude police in a stolen vehicle Friday morning. Police were on scene at the hotel investigating the incident. (Published 3 hours ago)

The car came to rest on a curb, backed up toward the hotel. A large amount of blood was visible on the pavement where the driver eventually exited the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition. The officer knocked to the ground was also hospitalized though his injuries are not considered life threatening.

The third person mentioned on the 911 call was found inside the hotel and is being interviewed by police, officials said.



The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.



NBC 5's Alice Barr contributed to this report.

