Shooting Reported Near Baylor Hospital in Dallas: Police

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Police are investigating reports of a shooting involving a security officer at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

    According to police, the shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. Friday in a parking lot of the Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Center.

    There have been no immediate reports of injuries. It's not clear if the suspected shooter is in custody.

    Dallas police are investigating.

    NBC 5 has reached out to police and hospital officials for more information.

