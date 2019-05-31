Shooting Reported Near Baylor Hospital in Dallas: Police

Police are investigating reports of a shooting involving a security officer at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Police are investigating reports of a shooting involving a security officer at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

According to police, the shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. Friday in a parking lot of the Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Center.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries. It's not clear if the suspected shooter is in custody.

Dallas police are investigating.

NBC 5 has reached out to police and hospital officials for more information.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.