Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Everyone on the campus of Baylor University is being told to seek immediate shelter away from doors and windows due to a reported shooting at a nearby apartment complex, the university tweeted Thursday afternoon.

    There was a shooting at an apartment complex near the university, according to the Waco Police Department.

    The apartment complex, Eastgate Apartments in the 1900 block of S. 5th Street, is described as a "student apartment community" on its website.

    The school's first tweet came from Baylor's official account at 4:48 p.m. Thursday. The university added that the situation was not weather related and was not a drill.

    This is a developing story, check back for more information.

