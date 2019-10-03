Everyone on the campus of Baylor University is being told to seek immediate shelter away from doors and windows due to a reported shooting at a nearby apartment complex, the university tweeted Thursday afternoon.

There was a shooting at an apartment complex near the university, according to the Waco Police Department.

The apartment complex, Eastgate Apartments in the 1900 block of S. 5th Street, is described as a "student apartment community" on its website.

The school's first tweet came from Baylor's official account at 4:48 p.m. Thursday. The university added that the situation was not weather related and was not a drill.

