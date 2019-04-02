A portion of Interstate 45 in Dallas County is closed Tuesday morning as police investigate a deadly shooting there.

Video from a Texas Department of Transportation camera shows all southbound lanes of I-45 were closed at Simpson Stuart Road at about 4:20 a.m.

The crime scene was set up after first responders discovered a person with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that had crashed there, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

