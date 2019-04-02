Shooting Investigation Closes Interstate 45 in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Investigation Closes Interstate 45 in Dallas

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    A portion of Interstate 45 in Dallas County is closed Tuesday morning as police investigate a deadly shooting there.

    Video from a Texas Department of Transportation camera shows all southbound lanes of I-45 were closed at Simpson Stuart Road at about 4:20 a.m.

    The crime scene was set up after first responders discovered a person with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that had crashed there, police said.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Check back for the latest on this developing story.

