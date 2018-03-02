Shooting Injures at Least 1 Near Dallas Zoo: Police

Dallas police investigate a shooting Friday near the Dallas Zoo that injured at least one person. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Raw Video: Shooting Injures At Least 1 Near Dallas Zoo

Dallas police say a shooting Friday near the Dallas Zoo injured at least one person.

The shooting was reported before 2 p.m., and police had two crime scenes about a mile apart surrounded by tape.

One scene is on the 1300 block of Morrell Street, and the other is at the intersection of South Ewing Avenue and S R L Thornton Freeway.

Additional information has not yet been confirmed.

Police say it is an active investigation.

