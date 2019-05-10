Chemicals spilled into the Houston Ship Channel after two barges and a ship collided Friday, May 10, 2019.

A ship collided with two barges in the Houston Ship Channel Friday aternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of chemicals into the water, KRPC-TV is reporting.

The chemicals were products used in the production of gasoline, KPRC said.

Officials estimate about 25,000 barrels of reformate were spilled into the water at about 3:15 p.m.

The ship channel was closed between Light 61 and Light 75.

Officials have not said when cleanup will begin, how long it will take or when the channel will reopen to traffic.