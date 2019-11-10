Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135 Years

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating 135 years of ministry in Collin County.

The church was founded in 1884 in Plano's historic Douglass community, and it will celebrate its historic 135th anniversary on November 10, 2019.

More than 2,000 members of the church's congregation will gather to commemorate Shiloh's long history of service in Collin County and in all of North Texas.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church's current sanctuary is located at 920 East 14th Street, across the street from the church's original site at 1310 Avenue I. In 1995, Reverend Isiah Joshua, Jr. became pastor of the church, and less than a decade later he led the church to build its current sanctuary.

Under Pastor Joshua's leadership, Shiloh's congregation grew by impacting not only the Douglass community, but also Collin County, the state of Texas, and the country as a whole. Shiloh has impacted thousands of people in North Texas by serving as a church home and a source of help and encouragement to the community.

"God has blessed the Shiloh church over the past 135 years, leading us to be a beacon of light in the Plano community and all of Collin County," Pastor Joshua said. "We give thanks for all those who continue work to make Shiloh the wonderful church that it is, and give thanks for all who have gone before us to help establish Shiloh's legacy. We will continue the work that God has called us to and we are confident that Shiloh's best days are still ahead of us."