Both parents of Sherin Mathews on Friday relinquished custody and parental rights to their biological child.

The move opens the door for relatives in the Houston area to adopt the girl. The relinquishment is irrevocable, and the Mathews would be forbidden from unsupervised visits with their child.



Their adopted daughter, Sherin, 3, was reported missing in October and was later found in a culvert near the family’s home.

"[Sini Mathews] made the extremely difficult decision to give up her parental rights because given the circumstances and the pending criminal cases, this is in the best interests of the child. She wants what’s best for her remaining daughter," said attorney Mitch Nolte who represents Sini Mathews.

Sherin's father, Wesley Mathews, was indicted earlier in January on a charge of capital murder, in addition to charges of injuring a child, abandoning a child and tampering with evidence.



The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released Sherin’s cause of death, though it ruled she died of "homicidal violence."



NBC 5's Maria Guerrero contributed to this report.



