Six Teens Lead Deputies on High-Speed Chase

Dallas Sheriff's Deputies said they were led on a high speed chase by a group of teenagers early Saturday morning.

Deputies started the chase at about 1 a.m. after the vehicle refused to stop for failure to maintain a single lane. During the chase, authorities said the vehicle reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, ran red lights, stop signs and drove in the wrong way.

Deputies said the vehicle also struck another person's side mirror during the chase.

The six teenagers reportedly ditched the van at a concrete plant on Spangler Road and ran from deputies.

Deputies were able to catch all six teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17. They said two of them, ages 14 and 15, were listed as runaways.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Parkland with a possible leg and head injury.

The teens were released to the custody of their parents/guardians. It is unknown if there will be charges for fleeing teens.