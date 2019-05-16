Collin County Sheriff investigators arrested a man who intended to meet with a minor for sex.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) arrested 41-year-old John Paul Crumley and charged him with online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14.

On May 9, 2019, Crumley began communicating with one of the undercover investigators from CEU in an online chat forum. During these conversations, Crumley made it clear to the investigator that he intended to travel to McKinney in order to have sex with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Crumley arrived to the designated meeting spot and was arrested.

Photo credit: Collin County Sheriff's Office

His cellphone was seized and will be examined for any additional violations that may warrant more charges.

Chief Deputy Matt Langan stated, "Sheriff Skinner has given us very clear marching orders to aggressively pursue child predators. This suspect drove from Euless to McKinney to have sex with a child and, instead, was arrested and placed behind bars. Our Deputies will continue to work around the clock to fulfill their mission to protect the children of Collin County and arrest those that seek to do them harm.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office would like to thank our partners with the McKinney Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.”