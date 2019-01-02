Sheriff: Hunters Discover Human Remains in Parker County

Authorities found a bathrobe waist tie in the vicinity of a human skull and bones in Weatherford on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

Hunters discovered what appeared to be human remains Saturday morning in Weatherford, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Two hunters discovered what the sheriff's office believes are a human skull and bones, scattered about a 50-year radius, in the 500 block of Ragle Road around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said.

The remains were likely a Hispanic woman in her late 20s to late 30s, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner said the woman was like between 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

The sheriff's office said the woman likely died between nine months and two years ago.

"The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, Parker County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are jointly conducting the investigation as a murder case," Fowler said. "We are searching every available database for a possible match to identify the victim."

Authorities found what they believed to be the waist tie from a bright pink bathrobe at the scene, Fowler said.

"The possible robe tie was located in close proximity to the remains," Fowler said. "We are hoping someone recognizes it in order to help us identify the victim."

Crime Stoppers will offer a reward up to $1,000 for information leading an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or the Parker County Crime Stoppers hotline at 817-599-5555.