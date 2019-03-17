Shelter-in-Place Issued as Fire Burns at Houston-Area Oil Refinery - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Shelter-in-Place Issued as Fire Burns at Houston-Area Oil Refinery

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shelter-in-Place Issued as Fire Burns at Houston-Area Oil Refinery
    NBC 5

    Residents in Deer Park near Houston are sheltering in place as an oil refinery caught fire Sunday morning.

    The fire comes just one day after another fire at an Exxon refinery in Baytown.

    Officials told residents to shelter in place.

    "This is the City of Deer Park issuing a shelter in place for the city. If you are within the Deer Park city limits or the immediate vicinity, seek shelter at this time and standby for additional information. Thank You."

    The facility is on Independence Parkway, north of Highway 225, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices