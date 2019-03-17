Residents in Deer Park near Houston are sheltering in place as an oil refinery caught fire Sunday morning.

The fire comes just one day after another fire at an Exxon refinery in Baytown.

Officials told residents to shelter in place.

"This is the City of Deer Park issuing a shelter in place for the city. If you are within the Deer Park city limits or the immediate vicinity, seek shelter at this time and standby for additional information. Thank You."

The facility is on Independence Parkway, north of Highway 225, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.