Reports of sexual assaults, hazing and extreme alcohol use led the University of Texas at Arlington to suspend social activities at fraternities and sororities earlier this week, the university said Friday.

UTA spokesman Joe Carpenter declined to give details but said "more than one" sexual assault is under investigation and that they occurred "in the recent past."

He also said there was an incident which required a student to be hospitalized. Carpenter would not elaborate.

But the Arlington Voice reported the student had been in a coma after drinking excessively.

In its initial announcement of the crackdown, which bans all parties and social activities in fraternities and sororities, UTA said it was "due to concerns regarding the culture of the fraternal community both at UTA and nationally."

UTA issued a second statement on Friday which provided more detail.

"Recently the University has become aware of additional allegations of student misconduct, alcohol violations, including one that led to a student requiring medical treatment," it said.

UTA President Vistasp Karbhari said in the statement he was "saddened by the cases of hazing, sexual assault, extreme intoxication, and other inappropriate behaviors connected to some members of our Greek Community."

A UTA website which lists actions taken against fraternities and sororities shows several had already been suspended for hazing, providing alcohol to minors, endangering students and mismanaging events.

The university said it will form a task force to help decide a plan going forward.