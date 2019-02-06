Severe Weather Possible for Parts of North Texas Late Tonight

The mild weather will stick around for just one more day before turning colder on Thursday. (Published 5 hours ago)

Spring weather will stick around for one more day before we head back to winter temperatures Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible.

A few thunderstorms may develop as well, but these are not expected to become severe. Any storms that develop during the day will likely stay north of Dallas-Fort Worth. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Late tonight, a cold front will approach from the northwest. This front could initiate a brief line of strong to severe thunderstorms after midnight. The risk map includes DFW in the "slight" category. Small hail and gusty winds would be the main concern. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

As the line of showers and storms develops and stretches farther south, the intensity of the storms will lessen. For this reason, it’s only a "marginal" risk for areas south of DFW.

Once the cold front blows through early Thursday, expect a strong north wind and falling temperatures. We will be in the 60s first thing in the morning, but will drop into the 40s by Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning, we will be well below freezing with many areas down in the middle to upper 20s.

It will take a while to warm back up again. Highs will be in the 40s both Friday and Saturday. We will get back up around 60 on Monday before another cold front cools us down again.

