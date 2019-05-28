Severe Weather Possible Wednesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Severe Weather Possible Wednesday

By Grant Johnston

Published 11 minutes ago

    The recent reprieve from stormy weather in North Texas is about to come to an end. Wednesday is expected to bring widespread storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

    An upper low is approaching from the west. As this system nears, upper level winds will be quite strong and favorable for thunderstorm development. These storms will begin out west Wednesday morning and move toward DFW during the afternoon.

    The timing of these storms in the afternoon and evening hours raises concern for the severe potential. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has North Texas outlooked in a "slight" and "enhanced" risk category. This includes a threat for large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes. The likely timeframe looks to be between 2 and 9 p.m. for the DFW area. Please stay alert and check back with NBCDFW.com for updates.

    Photo credit: NBC 5

    Rain totals for Wednesday will likely be in the 1 to 2 inch range.

    Storms will clear out Wednesday night, leaving behind quiet weather for Thursday. A few more storm chances could return as we head into the weekend, but these are expected to be isolated at this time.

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

