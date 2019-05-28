Severe Weather Possible Wednesday

The recent reprieve from stormy weather in North Texas is about to come to an end. Wednesday is expected to bring widespread storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

An upper low is approaching from the west. As this system nears, upper level winds will be quite strong and favorable for thunderstorm development. These storms will begin out west Wednesday morning and move toward DFW during the afternoon.

The timing of these storms in the afternoon and evening hours raises concern for the severe potential. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has North Texas outlooked in a "slight" and "enhanced" risk category. This includes a threat for large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes. The likely timeframe looks to be between 2 and 9 p.m. for the DFW area. Please stay alert and check back with NBCDFW.com for updates.

Rain totals for Wednesday will likely be in the 1 to 2 inch range.

Storms will clear out Wednesday night, leaving behind quiet weather for Thursday. A few more storm chances could return as we head into the weekend, but these are expected to be isolated at this time.

