Severe Weather Possible Tuesday in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Severe Weather Possible Tuesday in North Texas

By Rick Mitchell

Published 12 minutes ago

    A cold front will approach North Texas on Tuesday.

    This front will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the area.

    The storms will be possible at just about any time through the day and evening. There may be more than one round of storms, perhaps some in the morning, then another round in the afternoon and evening.

    Some of the storms could become severe with gusty winds and hail being the main risks from the strongest storms.

    If storms become isolated, supercells could develop with a risk of hail, wind and even tornadoes.

    Heavy rain of 1-2 inches is possible.

    Once the cold front moves through, the threat of storms will diminish.

    Much cooler and less humid air is expected for Wednesday.

