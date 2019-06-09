Severe Weather Damages Hangar Roof At Love Field, No Injuries Reported - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Severe Weather Damages Hangar Roof At Love Field, No Injuries Reported

By Catherine Park

Published 16 minutes ago

    Southwest Airlines is assessing their aircraft after the roof of one of their hangars was torn off due to the severe weather that passed through Sunday afternoon.

    According to Southwest, no injuries were reported but one of the hangars located on the headquarters property at Dallas Love Field sustained structural damage.

    Operations are running as normal at Love Field after the power went out for a short period of time. No other structural damage was reported at the facility.

    Crews are continuing to make sure no aircraft were damaged and all customers, as well as employees, are safe with no reported injuries.

