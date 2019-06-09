The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Tarrant and Dallas counties until 2 p.m. Warnings are also in place for Rockwall County, southwestern Hunt County, northern Kaufman County, southeastern Collin County and eastern Dallas County until 2:30 p.m. Previous warnings for Denton and Collin counties have expired.

The main hazard from the storms is wind gusts to 70 mph and nickel-sized hail. A radar-indicated wind gust to 64 mph was reported in Corinth at 1:11 p.m.

The winds could damage roofs, siding and cause considerable damage to trees. Wind damage with the storms will occur before any rain or lightning. If you're in the affected areas below, take cover and stay weather aware.

If on or near area lakes, get off the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday for much of North Texas.

The watch affects the following counties: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Montague, Navarro, Palo, Pinto, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Van, Zandt, Wise and Young.

In Central Texas, Bosque, Comanche, Hamilton, Henderson and Hill counties are affected.

Power Outages

Oncor reports the following outages at 2 p.m.

Collin County: 8,969

Dallas County: 13,164

Denton County: 12,183

Tarrant County: 100

Flight Delays

According to Flight Awar, as of 2 p.m., there are 54 delays at Dallas Love Field and 287 delays at Dallas-Fort Worth International. There have been 20 cancellations at Love and 145 at DFW.

Tornado and Hail Safety

Stay Safe During a Hail Storm At Home? Head indoors immediately

If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.

Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls. Outdoors? Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.

If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have. Driving? Stay inside your vehicle.

Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.

Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.

If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

