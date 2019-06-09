The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Tarrant and Dallas counties until 2 p.m. Warnings are also in place for Rockwall County, southwestern Hunt County, northern Kaufman County, southeastern Collin County and eastern Dallas County until 2:30 p.m. Previous warnings for Denton and Collin counties have expired.
The main hazard from the storms is wind gusts to 70 mph and nickel-sized hail. A radar-indicated wind gust to 64 mph was reported in Corinth at 1:11 p.m.
The winds could damage roofs, siding and cause considerable damage to trees. Wind damage with the storms will occur before any rain or lightning. If you're in the affected areas below, take cover and stay weather aware.
If on or near area lakes, get off the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday for much of North Texas.
The watch affects the following counties: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Montague, Navarro, Palo, Pinto, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Van, Zandt, Wise and Young.
In Central Texas, Bosque, Comanche, Hamilton, Henderson and Hill counties are affected.
Oncor reports the following outages at 2 p.m.
- Collin County: 8,969
- Dallas County: 13,164
- Denton County: 12,183
- Tarrant County: 100
According to Flight Awar, as of 2 p.m., there are 54 delays at Dallas Love Field and 287 delays at Dallas-Fort Worth International. There have been 20 cancellations at Love and 145 at DFW.
Watch livestreams of NBC 5's storm chasers in the video players below as they track severe weather across North Texas.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.